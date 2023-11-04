AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

ANAB stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $465.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.23.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

