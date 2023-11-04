Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $323.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.61 and a 200-day moving average of $327.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $274.34 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

