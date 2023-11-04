Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $195.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

