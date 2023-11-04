AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

ATR stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,978.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,265. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

