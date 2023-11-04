Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-$4.90 EPS.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

