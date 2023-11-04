Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 12.7%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 531,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 358,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

