Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,697,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 504,004 shares.The stock last traded at $40.67 and had previously closed at $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of -0.57.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.