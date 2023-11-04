Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 754,175 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.