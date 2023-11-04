Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Up 10.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 115,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 257,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $552.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

