Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Arista Networks stock opened at $212.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.