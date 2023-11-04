Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

