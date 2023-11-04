Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

