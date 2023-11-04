Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $245.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $150.73 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

