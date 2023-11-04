Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.