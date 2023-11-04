ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. ASE Technology has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

