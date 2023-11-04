ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 597.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $642.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.81. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $454.33 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

