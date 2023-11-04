Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Astec Industries by 166.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

