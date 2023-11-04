ATB Capital Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.63.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

