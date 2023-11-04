Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,221,438.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

