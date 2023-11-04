Atria Investments Inc Has $3.17 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

