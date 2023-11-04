Atria Investments Inc Has $3.25 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $229.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.