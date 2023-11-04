Atria Investments Inc Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

