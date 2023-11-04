Atria Investments Inc Has $3.71 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

