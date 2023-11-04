Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 104.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,992,000 after buying an additional 331,867 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

