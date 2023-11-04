Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,343 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

