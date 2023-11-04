Atria Investments Inc Sells 26,325 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $598,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

