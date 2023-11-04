Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,048 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

