AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

