AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $194.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $197.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $171.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

