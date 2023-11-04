Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Avista Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AVA opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.