Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,622,000 after buying an additional 335,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,011,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,729,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after buying an additional 484,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,306,000 after buying an additional 147,113 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

