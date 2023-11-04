Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

