Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

