Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

