AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 77,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

