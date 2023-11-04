Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

AXNX stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

