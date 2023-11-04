Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXNX. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

