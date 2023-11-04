Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Announces Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.