Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

