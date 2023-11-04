Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,632 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Banner were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banner by 942.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Banner Stock Up 2.8 %

Banner stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $73.87.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

