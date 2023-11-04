Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 4.0 %

CBOE opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

