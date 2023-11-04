Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $504,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

