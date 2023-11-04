Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

