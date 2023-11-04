Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,490 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

