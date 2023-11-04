Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $225.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

