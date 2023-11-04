Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

GOLD opened at $16.47 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,355,036 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $229,482,000 after buying an additional 1,743,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

