Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

