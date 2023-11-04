Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Belden by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Belden by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

