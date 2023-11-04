Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the stock.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.79 million, a PE ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.92.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
