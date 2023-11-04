Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.79 million, a PE ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.92.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

