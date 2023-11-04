Bfsg LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,815,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.45 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

